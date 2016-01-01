Dr. Aliaa Abdelhakim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdelhakim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aliaa Abdelhakim, MD
Overview
Dr. Aliaa Abdelhakim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Abdelhakim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdelhakim?
About Dr. Aliaa Abdelhakim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1023404175
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdelhakim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdelhakim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdelhakim works at
Dr. Abdelhakim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelhakim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdelhakim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdelhakim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.