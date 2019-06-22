Overview

Dr. Hamdi Khilfeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Ein Shams, Cairo and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Khilfeh works at ADVOCATE MEDICAL GROUP PLASTIC & RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Evergreen Park, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.