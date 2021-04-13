See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Easton, PA
Dr. Hamad Saleemi, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hamad Saleemi, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Easton, PA. 

Dr. Saleemi works at St. Luke's Center for Urology in Easton, PA with other offices in Wind Gap, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Luke's Orthopedic Care - Anderson Campus
    2200 St Lukes Blvd, Easton, PA 18045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 526-1735
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    St. Luke's Orthopedic Care - Wind Gap
    487 E Moorestown Rd, Wind Gap, PA 18091 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 526-1735

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  • St. Luke’s Anderson Campus

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hamad Saleemi, DO

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548689722
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hamad Saleemi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saleemi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saleemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleemi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleemi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

