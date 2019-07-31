See All Neurosurgeons in Evanston, IL
Dr. Hamad Farhat, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hamad Farhat, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Finch University Of Health and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Farhat works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL and Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthShore Neurological Institute
    1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1440
  2. 2
    Advocate Christ Medical Center
    4400 W 95th St Ste 407, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 684-4029
  3. 3
    NorthShore Medical Group
    757 Park Ave W Ste 2850, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 31, 2019
    Dr. Farhat is amazing, he saved my husband's life and that was no small task. We have two more upcoming surgeries and I know that my husband is in the best hands possible. Dr. Farhat is caring and professional and really makes sure you understand and answers any questions or concerns you may have. He treats his patients with great care and respect and we will forever be grateful to him and his staff for their compassion.
    Erin M. — Jul 31, 2019
    About Dr. Hamad Farhat, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861724064
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Memorial Hospital/Univ of Miami School of Medicine
    • Chicago Medical School/Finch University Of Health
    • Neurosurgery
