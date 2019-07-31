Dr. Hamad Farhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamad Farhat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hamad Farhat, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Finch University Of Health and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Farhat works at
Locations
-
1
NorthShore Neurological Institute1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-1440
-
2
Advocate Christ Medical Center4400 W 95th St Ste 407, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 684-4029
-
3
NorthShore Medical Group757 Park Ave W Ste 2850, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 570-1440
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farhat is amazing, he saved my husband's life and that was no small task. We have two more upcoming surgeries and I know that my husband is in the best hands possible. Dr. Farhat is caring and professional and really makes sure you understand and answers any questions or concerns you may have. He treats his patients with great care and respect and we will forever be grateful to him and his staff for their compassion.
About Dr. Hamad Farhat, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1861724064
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital/Univ of Miami School of Medicine
- Chicago Medical School/Finch University Of Health
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farhat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farhat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farhat works at
Dr. Farhat has seen patients for Cerebral Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farhat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farhat speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Farhat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farhat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.