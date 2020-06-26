Dr. Chaudhary has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamad Chaudhary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hamad Chaudhary, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Chaudhary works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dreyer Medical Clinic2040 Ogden Ave Ste 401, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 859-8384
-
2
Dreyer Medical Group Ltd1221 N Highland Ave, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 264-8560Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Presence Mercy Medical Center - Psychiatric Unit1325 N Highland Ave, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 859-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaudhary?
I have taken my 92 year old aunt to Dr. Chaudhary for hearing and throat problems and was extremely pleased with his care of her. Not only did he address her issues but he did it with such patience and was so very kind and gentle! He explained things loudly as she has hearing problems and she appreciated that very much. We will return for follow up with him in a few weeks and my aunt “is looking forwards to seeing him again”! We would highly recommend Dr. Chaudhary to friends and family. Thank you Doctor for everything.
About Dr. Hamad Chaudhary, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1679884118
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University Department of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
- Henry Ford Hospital / Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Chicago Medical School
- Georgetown University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhary accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhary works at
Dr. Chaudhary has seen patients for Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chaudhary has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.