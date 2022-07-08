See All Dermatologists in Manchester, NH
Overview

Dr. Hamad Alabdulrazzaq, MD is a Dermatologist in Manchester, NH. They graduated from KUWAIT UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE/ HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER and is affiliated with Concord Hospital- Laconia, Emerson Hospital and Lowell General Hospital.

Dr. Alabdulrazzaq works at Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Manchester, NH in Manchester, NH with other offices in Portsmouth, NH, Wolfeboro, NH and Concord, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Manchester, NH
    87 McGregor St Ste 2100, Manchester, NH 03102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 626-7546
  2. 2
    Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Portsmouth, NH
    75 Portsmouth Blvd Ste 310, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 944-9825
  3. 3
    Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Wolfeboro, NH
    609 S Main St, Wolfeboro, NH 03894 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 569-3376
  4. 4
    Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Concord, NH
    2 Pillsbury St Ste 501, Concord, NH 03301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 333-2908

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Concord Hospital- Laconia
  • Emerson Hospital
  • Lowell General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 08, 2022
    Dr. Razzaq has an honest, gentle & informed approach, paired with the education & skills to put it all together.
    Elle J — Jul 08, 2022
    About Dr. Hamad Alabdulrazzaq, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1881794493
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida
    Residency
    • University of Miami
    Medical Education
    • KUWAIT UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE/ HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hamad Alabdulrazzaq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alabdulrazzaq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alabdulrazzaq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alabdulrazzaq has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alabdulrazzaq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Alabdulrazzaq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alabdulrazzaq.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alabdulrazzaq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alabdulrazzaq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

