Dr. Halvor Hem, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, MS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport.



Dr. Hem works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Long Beach, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.