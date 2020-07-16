Dr. Hallie Kendis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kendis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hallie Kendis, MD
Dr. Hallie Kendis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.
Associates in Neurology35040 Chardon Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (440) 946-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- West Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been in pain and not sleeping well for a month and a half. Dr. Kendis went out of her way to see me twice in one day so I could receive a proper diagnosis. After seeing her that day, and doing what she prescribed, I slept well for the first time in over a month. She was very professional and personable. Took the time to ask the right questions and answer all of mine. I am very happy with my visit and will see her again in 6 weeks.
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Kendis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kendis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kendis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kendis works at
Dr. Kendis has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kendis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kendis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kendis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kendis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kendis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.