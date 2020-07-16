Overview

Dr. Hallie Kendis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.



Dr. Kendis works at Associates In Neurology in Willoughby Hills, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.