Dr. Halle Moore, MD

Breast Oncology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Halle Moore, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Moore works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 (216) 353-0129
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Anemia
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Reticulosarcoma
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Lymphoma
Astrocytoma
Autoimmune Diseases
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Breast Diseases
Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemophilia
Hemophilia A
Kidney Cancer
Larynx Conditions
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Malignant Histiocytosis
Mediastinal Tumors
Medulloblastoma
Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancytopenia
Pleural Cancer
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Pulmonary Disease
Purpura
Retina Diseases
Salivary Gland Cancer
Schwannoma
Secondary Hypertension
Sezary's Disease
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Thoracentesis
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Diseases
Vascular Disease
von Willebrand Disease
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    3.6
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 01, 2021
    Second opinion
    • Breast Oncology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1700840683
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    • Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
    • Medical Oncology
    • Cleveland Clinic

