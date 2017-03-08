Dr. Halla Nimeiri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nimeiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Halla Nimeiri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Halla Nimeiri, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Khartoum University (Sudan) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nimeiri works at
Locations
Robert H Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Ctr675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Took her time with me even though very busy office. Very pleasant and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Halla Nimeiri, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1093992497
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center
- Khartoum University (Sudan)
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nimeiri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nimeiri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nimeiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nimeiri speaks Dutch.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nimeiri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nimeiri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nimeiri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nimeiri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.