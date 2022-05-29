Overview

Dr. Halla Moussa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tishreen, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ottawa, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Miami County Medical Center and Olathe Medical Center.



Dr. Moussa works at Olathe Health Internal Medicine in Olathe, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.