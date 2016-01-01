Overview

Dr. Halis Sonmez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Sonmez works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypercalcemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.