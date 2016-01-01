See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Rego Park, NY
Dr. Halis Sonmez, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
28 years of experience

Dr. Halis Sonmez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Sonmez works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypercalcemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Boris Livshin Physician PC
    9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 (718) 261-9100
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:15pm

  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Hypercalcemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    28 years of experience
    English
    1578792834
    UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Halis Sonmez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonmez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sonmez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sonmez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sonmez works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park in Rego Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sonmez’s profile.

    Dr. Sonmez has seen patients for Hypercalcemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sonmez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sonmez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonmez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonmez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonmez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

