Dr. Halina Pritula, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Terna Med College and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Pritula works at Marion Area Physicians, LLC in Marion, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Insomnia and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.