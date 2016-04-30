Overview

Dr. Halina Kalinowska, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They graduated from Medical University Of Bialystok and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Kalinowska works at Illinois Adult Healthcare in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in South Barrington, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.