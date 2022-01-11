Dr. Halima Karim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Halima Karim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI).
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1119 Cottonwood St, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (530) 668-2600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic515 Fairchild Ct, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (530) 662-3961Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2440 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 Directions (530) 668-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I would absolutely recommend Dr. Karim to anyone who suffers from migraines. I have been receiving treatment from Dr. Karim for my migraines and it has changed my life tremendously. I used to suffer from migraines every single day before the treatment and now I don't have any at all. Dr. Karim is extremely knowledgable in her practice and welcomes my curiosity about the procedure and medications, she always has the information at the tip of her tongue and is happy to share with me. Additionally, Dr. Karim sent for testing that revealed I had been living with a dislocated jaw that other doctors had missed. It is clear to me through our interactions that Dr. Karim is not only extremely knowledgable but she is also very kind and is genuinely happy to help me which I truly appreciate.
- New Jersey Medical School
- DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI)
- Neurology
Dr. Karim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karim has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Karim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.