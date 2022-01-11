See All Neurologists in Woodland, CA
Dr. Halima Karim, MD

Neurology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Halima Karim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI).

Dr. Karim works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA with other offices in Davis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    1119 Cottonwood St, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    515 Fairchild Ct, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 662-3961
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2440 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Alzheimer's Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Dementia
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Astrocytoma
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Cognitive Function Testing
Concussion
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
Dizziness
Hydrocephalus
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Movement Disorders
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myelopathy
Nerve Blocks
Nerve Conduction Studies
Neurological Testing
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Restless Leg Syndrome
Schwannoma
Spina Bifida
Spine Disorders
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Subdural Hemorrhage
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Thrombosis
Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis
Vascular Disease
Vitamin B Deficiency

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Jan 11, 2022
I would absolutely recommend Dr. Karim to anyone who suffers from migraines. I have been receiving treatment from Dr. Karim for my migraines and it has changed my life tremendously. I used to suffer from migraines every single day before the treatment and now I don't have any at all. Dr. Karim is extremely knowledgable in her practice and welcomes my curiosity about the procedure and medications, she always has the information at the tip of her tongue and is happy to share with me. Additionally, Dr. Karim sent for testing that revealed I had been living with a dislocated jaw that other doctors had missed. It is clear to me through our interactions that Dr. Karim is not only extremely knowledgable but she is also very kind and is genuinely happy to help me which I truly appreciate.
Anny — Jan 11, 2022
About Dr. Halima Karim, MD

Specialties

Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902826480
Education & Certifications

Residency

Residency
  • New Jersey Medical School
Medical Education
  • DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI)
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Halima Karim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Karim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Karim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Karim has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Karim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karim.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

