Dr. Halima Daboiko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daboiko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Halima Daboiko, MD
Overview
Dr. Halima Daboiko, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Daboiko works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Crescent Centre Medical Center200 Crescent Center Pkwy, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (404) 365-0966Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daboiko?
Dr. Daboiko is one of the best ob/gyn providers I have had. She is smart, thoughtful, and efficient in her practice. She answered all of the questions that I had in a manner I could understand & her cheerful attitude made me feel comfortable. I would 100% recommend other patients go see Dr. Daboiko and have selected her as my regular provider.
About Dr. Halima Daboiko, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1073732145
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daboiko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daboiko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daboiko works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Daboiko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daboiko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daboiko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daboiko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.