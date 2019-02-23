Dr. Halim Fadil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fadil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Halim Fadil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Halim Fadil, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY MOHAMMED V / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fadil works at
Locations
Neurology and Movement Disorders Center of North Texas801 Road To Six Flags W Ste 127, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 697-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Halim Fadil treats my Parkinson's disease. He is the best neurologist I have even seen.
About Dr. Halim Fadil, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1982814570
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Ctr
- Lsu Health Sciences Center, Shreveport
- Jersey City Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY MOHAMMED V / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Neurology

Dr. Fadil speaks Arabic and French.
