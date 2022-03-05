Dr. Halim Charbel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charbel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Halim Charbel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Halim Charbel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They completed their fellowship with Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
Locations
Digestive Care Specialists, Frederick165 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste B, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 288-1319
Digestive Care Specialists, North Bethesda6171 Executive Blvd, North Bethesda, MD 20852 Directions (301) 288-1319
Digestive Care Specialists, Germantown, MD19851 Observation Dr, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 288-1319
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- MD-Individual Practice Association, Inc. (M.D. IPA), a UnitedHealthcare Company
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- One Net
- Optimum HealthCare
- Priority Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Came to Dr Charbel for endoscopic revision of my gastric bypass. He did a great job and the procedure went very well. The office staff were very nice and the dietitian is great and very helpful. I already lost 30 lbs and I am very happy with the service.
About Dr. Halim Charbel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1740431501
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charbel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charbel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charbel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charbel has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charbel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
145 patients have reviewed Dr. Charbel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charbel.
