Dr. Haley Landwehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landwehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haley Landwehr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haley Landwehr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Dr. Landwehr works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health WomanCare - Winston-Salem114 Charlois Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 606-4335
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landwehr?
Dr. Landwehr was/is very professional and thorough in her medical explanations before and after my procedure with her. I will continue to she her in the future with any gynecology related issues.
About Dr. Haley Landwehr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1831431550
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landwehr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landwehr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landwehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landwehr works at
Dr. Landwehr has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landwehr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Landwehr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landwehr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landwehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landwehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.