Dr. Haley Burke, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (22)
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Haley Burke, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Dr. Burke works at Colorado Rehabilitation & Occupational Med - Aurora in Aurora, CO with other offices in Denver, CO and Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Colorado Rehabilitation and Occupational Medicine Pllc
    1390 S Potomac St Ste 100, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 341-0722
    Samuel Y. Chan. M.d. PC
    2490 W 26th Ave Ste 10A, Denver, CO 80211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 331-6744
    Belmar Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC
    325 S Teller St Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 934-7000
    Park Avenue Surgery Center LLC
    1800 N Emerson St Ste 220, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 468-8844

  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Fibromyalgia
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Chronic Neck Pain
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peripheral Nerve Block
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Scoliosis
Spinal Nerve Block
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Trigger Point Injection
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Myelopathy
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Spinal Stenosis
Stellate Ganglion Block
Steroid Injection
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jun 12, 2021
    Dr. Burke really took the time to listen to my concerns. I can tell that she truly cares and offered several treatment options that other doctors didn’t mention to me.
    About Dr. Haley Burke, MD

    Pain Medicine
    13 years of experience
    English
    • 1861717555
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • Neurology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Average wait time: 10 – 15 minutes

    Offers telehealth services

    Conditions treated include Fibromyalgia and more

    22 patient reviews with overall rating of 3.2

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

