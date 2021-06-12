Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haley Burke, MD
Dr. Haley Burke, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Locations
Colorado Rehabilitation and Occupational Medicine Pllc1390 S Potomac St Ste 100, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 341-0722
Samuel Y. Chan. M.d. PC2490 W 26th Ave Ste 10A, Denver, CO 80211 Directions (303) 331-6744
Belmar Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC325 S Teller St Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80226 Directions (303) 934-7000
Park Avenue Surgery Center LLC1800 N Emerson St Ste 220, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 468-8844
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Burke really took the time to listen to my concerns. I can tell that she truly cares and offered several treatment options that other doctors didn’t mention to me.
About Dr. Haley Burke, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Burke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.