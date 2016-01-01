Overview

Dr. Haleigh James, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Billings Clinic, Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital, Powell Valley Healthcare and Sheridan Memorial Hospital.



Dr. James works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Billings, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.