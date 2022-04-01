Dr. Tabrah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haleh Tabrah, MD
Overview
Dr. Haleh Tabrah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Tabrah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
David Lawrence Center6075 Bathey Ln, Naples, FL 34116 Directions (239) 455-8500
-
2
Vivent Health2653 Locust St, Saint Louis, MO 63103 Directions (855) 751-8879
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tabrah?
great doctor. great visit. very informative and looking out for patients best health outcome.
About Dr. Haleh Tabrah, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1083640353
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tabrah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabrah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tabrah works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabrah. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabrah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabrah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabrah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.