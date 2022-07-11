Overview

Dr. Haleh Pazwash, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Pazwash works at Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.