Dr. Haleh Milani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haleh Milani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haleh Milani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Milani works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Diagnostic Associates LLC115 Central Park W Ste 1, New York, NY 10023 Directions
-
2
Dubin Breast Center3220 Fairfield Ave, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milani?
Dr Milani is very thorough and gave me some very useful advice about a medication that had been prescribed for me by another doctor. This was my first visit and I am pleased I came to see her today. She explained things carefully.
About Dr. Haleh Milani, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French, German, Persian, Spanish and Turkish
- Female
- 1700968070
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Brooklyn
- New York University School Of Med
- New York University School Of Med|New York University School of Medicine
- St George's University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milani works at
Dr. Milani speaks Arabic, French, German, Persian, Spanish and Turkish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Milani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.