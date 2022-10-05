See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Haleh Milani, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Haleh Milani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Milani works at Dubin Breast Center in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac Diagnostic Associates LLC
    115 Central Park W Ste 1, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Dubin Breast Center
    3220 Fairfield Ave, Bronx, NY 10463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiovascular Stress Test
Arrhythmia Screening
Treadmill Stress Test
Arrhythmias
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sinus Tachycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiovascular Disease
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Ultrasound
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congestive Heart Failure
Endocarditis
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Block
Heart Murmur
High Cholesterol
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Pulmonary Edema
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Ventricular Septal Defect
    About Dr. Haleh Milani, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, French, German, Persian, Spanish and Turkish
    • Female
    • 1700968070
    Education & Certifications

    • State University of New York at Brooklyn
    • New York University School Of Med
    • New York University School Of Med|New York University School of Medicine
    • St George's University
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
    • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haleh Milani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Milani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Milani speaks Arabic, French, German, Persian, Spanish and Turkish.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Milani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

