Dr. Haleh Khoshreza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoshreza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haleh Khoshreza, MD
Overview
Dr. Haleh Khoshreza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA.
Dr. Khoshreza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group - Laguna Hills26538 Moulton Pkwy Ste 38E, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khoshreza?
About Dr. Haleh Khoshreza, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1386177533
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khoshreza using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khoshreza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khoshreza works at
Dr. Khoshreza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoshreza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoshreza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoshreza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.