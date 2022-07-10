Dr. Bassiri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haleh Bassiri, MD
Overview
Dr. Haleh Bassiri, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bassiri works at
Locations
Endocrine Consultant of Monterey Inc.1010 Cass St Ste A1C, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 655-3307
Thyroid Clinic400 Parnassus Ave Ste A-550, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-2350
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bassiri throughly explains lab work and addresses concerns, she uses her research for the betterment of her patients,
About Dr. Haleh Bassiri, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1356309041
Education & Certifications
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bassiri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bassiri has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bassiri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bassiri speaks Arabic.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassiri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassiri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassiri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bassiri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.