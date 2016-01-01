Dr. Haleh Ahdoot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahdoot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haleh Ahdoot, MD
Overview
Dr. Haleh Ahdoot, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Sistersville, WV. They specialize in Radiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.
Dr. Ahdoot works at
Locations
Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy314 S Wells St Ste 100, Sistersville, WV 26175 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Haleh Ahdoot, MD
- Radiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1598923526
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahdoot accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahdoot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahdoot has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahdoot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahdoot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahdoot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.