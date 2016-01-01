See All Dermatologists in Paducah, KY
Dr. Halden Ford, MD

Dermatology
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Halden Ford, MD is a dermatologist in Paducah, KY. He currently practices at Comprehensive Neurological Svs. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Ford is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Neurological Services
    3101 PARISA DR, Paducah, KY 42003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 444-8477
  2. 2
    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    105 Highway 431, Martin, TN 38237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 444-8477
  3. 3
    Marshall County Surgical & Medical Group
    619 Old Symsonia Rd, Benton, KY 42025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 444-8477

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Rash
Actinic Keratosis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Rash
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • HAP Insurance
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Sagamore Health Network

About Dr. Halden Ford, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1396747846
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(8)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Halden Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ford has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Rash and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.