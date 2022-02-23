See All Pediatricians in Merrillville, IN
Overview

Dr. Halah Hamzeh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from University of Aleppo.

Dr. Hamzeh works at SENASU PLASTIC SURGERY CORP in Merrillville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Img. Associates LLC
    99 E 86th Ave Ste D, Merrillville, IN 46410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 736-9690

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 23, 2022
    She has been my children Dr for 4 years and she is amazing. She knows the children name and know their history. You are not a number or just a patient. She talks to my children about everything I love going here. She even found a medical issue with my child no other MD caught because she actually listens and assess. She will collaborate with specialist to fix the problem just give medications. We leave with samples and coupons. I can’t express how much her and her staff means to our family
    About Dr. Halah Hamzeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1780667428
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Childrens Hospital of Buffalo
    Medical Education
    • University of Aleppo
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Halah Hamzeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamzeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamzeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamzeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamzeh works at SENASU PLASTIC SURGERY CORP in Merrillville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Hamzeh’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamzeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamzeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamzeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamzeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

