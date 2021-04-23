See All Pediatricians in Matthews, NC
Dr. Hala Elhemaily, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Hala Elhemaily, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Matthews, NC. They completed their residency with U Conn

Dr. Elhemaily works at Novant Health Township Pediatrics in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Township Pediatrics
    201 E Matthews St Ste 100, Matthews, NC 28105 (704) 908-2307

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bladder Infection
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Dizziness
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinusitis
Strep Throat
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 23, 2021
    I saw Dr. Hala from as first as I can remember (so probably 1997?) until I turned 18 (2013) and had to get a real primary care physician (who she recommended) for the first time. Every ear infection, case of strep throat, my first period (she recommended my gynecologist too)--Dr. Hala was there. She is incredibly calm and patient, especially with hyper children (which I was) and has an excellent bedside manner. She actually left for a bit during my childhood (to do Doctors Without Borders, if I'm not mistaken, because she is a literal hero) then came back a couple years later and was able to be my pediatrician again. She was first my pediatrician at Linderman Pediatrics, then Novant Healthcare. I absolutely adore this woman and if she's still practicing when I have kids, I know exactly who their pediatrician will be.
    Kaitlin Brennan — Apr 23, 2021
    About Dr. Hala Elhemaily, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1164493029
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Conn
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Conn
    Internship

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hala Elhemaily, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elhemaily is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elhemaily has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elhemaily works at Novant Health Township Pediatrics in Matthews, NC. View the full address on Dr. Elhemaily’s profile.

    Dr. Elhemaily has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elhemaily.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elhemaily, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elhemaily appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

