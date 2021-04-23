Overview

Dr. Hala Elhemaily, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Matthews, NC. They completed their residency with U Conn



Dr. Elhemaily works at Novant Health Township Pediatrics in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.