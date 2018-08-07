See All Dermatologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Hala Adil, MD

Dermatology
Dr. Hala Adil, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their residency with St. Louis University School of Medicine

Dr. Adil works at Epiphany Dermatology - St Louis, MO in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Associates Inc
    2325 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63122
(314) 993-1714
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis

Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Adult Acne
Alopecia Areata
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
  View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Cryotherapy for Warts
Dandruff
  View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lice
  View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Aging
Skin Cancer
Skin Diseases
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stitches
  View other providers who treat Stitches
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 07, 2018
    Dr Adil is fabulous. She has come up with a great treatment plan for my daughter and also helped her find a website for kids dealing with psoriasis, as well as a summer camp for kids with skin disease. We would highly recommend her to anyone looking for a dermatologist!
    Sheila in Des Peres, MO — Aug 07, 2018
    About Dr. Hala Adil, MD

    • Dermatology
    English
    1235428582
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    • St. Louis University School of Medicine
    University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
    UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hala Adil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adil works at Epiphany Dermatology - St Louis, MO in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Adil’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Adil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.