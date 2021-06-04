Dr. Abubakr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hala Abubakr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hala Abubakr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.
Dr. Abubakr works at
Locations
-
1
Cigna Healthcare of Arizona Inc9069 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 977-7201
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Abubakr?
We have been seeing Dr. Abubakr for a number of years my spouse and I love her. She is very through and she always listens and explains so that you can understand. She discovered a condition that my husband had not because he had symptoms but because she checks you thoroughly always We never come across the option to write a review we are not that computer savvy! so we don't search the system. Glad we saw this today. We are Thrilled to advise how much we appreciate and love Dr. Abubakr.
About Dr. Hala Abubakr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1780676437
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abubakr accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abubakr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abubakr works at
Dr. Abubakr speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Abubakr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abubakr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abubakr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abubakr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.