Dr. Wortzel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hal Wortzel, MD
Overview
Dr. Hal Wortzel, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Wortzel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Limited To Official Federal Duties Only1700 Wheeling St, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (303) 399-8020
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wortzel?
About Dr. Hal Wortzel, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- English
- 1376552620
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wortzel accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wortzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wortzel works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wortzel. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wortzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wortzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wortzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.