Dr. Hal Starnes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Starnes works at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY with other offices in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.