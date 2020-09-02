Dr. Hal Starnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hal Starnes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hal Starnes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Starnes works at
Locations
-
1
Timothy Byrne Physical Therapy25 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5511
-
2
Albany Medical Center Otolaryng381 Church St Ste 1, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 581-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Starnes?
I've been seeing Dr. Starnes for about 20 years. He is the only doctor who if my insurance wouldn't pay, I'd pay out of my own pocket. He cares, he remembers me and details about my family history and I feel confident in his abilities. He is the only doctor I have who I really feel treats me just like he would treat his own family member. I highly recommend Dr. Starnes!
About Dr. Hal Starnes, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1528083482
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan-Kettering Canc C
- Brigham&Womens Hosp-Harvard
- Peter Bent Brigham-Harvard
- Stanford School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Starnes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Starnes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starnes works at
Dr. Starnes has seen patients for Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Starnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.