Dr. Hal Schwartzstein, DO
Overview
Dr. Hal Schwartzstein, DO is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern University
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Eye Institute at Bethpage4300 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 210-8200
-
2
Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Ophthalmology at Great Neck600 Northern Blvd Ste 220, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 465-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hal Schwartzstein, DO
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1760745046
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
- St Johns Episcopal Hospital South Shore
- St Johns Episcopal Hosp-South Shore
- University of Pennsylvania
- Ophthalmology
