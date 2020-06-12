Dr. Hal Roseman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roseman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hal Roseman, MD
Overview
Dr. Hal Roseman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center, Tristar Summit Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Wellness Center2931 Berry Hill Dr Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37204 Directions (615) 385-7001Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hal is unlike any Dr I have had in my 68 years. He is through, comprehensive, detailed, and caring.He gives you more time then any other, as example we talk for two hrs today and went thru my charts in great detail. By far the best Dr I have ever had. I’m from LA and had only the best Doctors one could ask for. I’ve been in Nashville and could never find the Dr who met all my requirements...until I met Dr Roseman. There is no better Dr here then Dr Roseman at least from my perspective. If your looking for a Dr you need not look any further. Dr Roseman is your man.
About Dr. Hal Roseman, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366541302
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- Waterbury Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
- Bapt Meml Hosp/U Tenn
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Med
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
