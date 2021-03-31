Dr. Hal Pineless, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pineless is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hal Pineless, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hal Pineless, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital.
Dr. Pineless works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurocare Institute1890 State Road 436 Ste 255, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 657-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pineless?
Dr. Pineless is very personable in his approach to discuss my medical needs. He acquires purposeful listening to address my concerns. This helps me feel at ease and lends itself to receiving informative feedback. I am grateful for his knowledge and expertise and would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Hal Pineless, DO
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1114917978
Education & Certifications
- Hines VA Med Ctr
- Chicago Osteopathic Hosp
- Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pineless has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pineless accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pineless has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pineless works at
Dr. Pineless has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pineless on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Pineless. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pineless.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pineless, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pineless appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.