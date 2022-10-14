Dr. Hal Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hal Levy, MD
Overview
Dr. Hal Levy, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Locations
CU East Denver OBGYN4500 E 9th Ave Ste 200, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0809Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Heidi Oster, MD10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 280, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0807Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Principal Life
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Levy delivered my baby and my baby is now going to see him. He is an awesome Dr.
About Dr. Hal Levy, MD
- Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
