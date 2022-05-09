Dr. Hal Hooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hal Hooper, MD
Overview
Dr. Hal Hooper, MD is an Urology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Dr. Hooper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Asheville Urologic Associates1 Doctors Dr, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 253-5314Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Asheville Urological Associates1 Doctors Park, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 253-5314
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hooper?
Dr. Hooper and all of his staff are very caring friendly and professional. I would recommend this practice to everyone I know
About Dr. Hal Hooper, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1497906424
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Washington Hospital Center
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Washington and Lee University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hooper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hooper works at
Dr. Hooper has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hooper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.