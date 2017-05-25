Dr. Hal Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hal Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hal Hill, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Associates725 Glenwood Dr Ste E486, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Hill treated me for a superbug I caught overseas; he nailed the diagnosis and got me on the appropriate antibiotic and regimen that would control the infection. Excellent diagnostician.
- Naval Hospital San Diego
- Naval Hospital San Diego
- Naval Hospital San Diego
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
