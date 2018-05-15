Dr. Hal Fiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hal Fiser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hal Fiser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Attala, Merit Health Madison, Merit Health Rankin, Merit Health Woman's Hospital and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Fiser works at
Locations
-
1
Central Surgical1190 N State St Ste 502, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 944-1781Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Kosciusko Satellite Clinic220 Highway 12 W Fl 1, Kosciusko, MS 39090 Directions (601) 944-1781
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Attala
- Merit Health Madison
- Merit Health Rankin
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I experienced Gallbladder issues & contacted Dr. Fisers office. From my very first phone call until the day of surgery, I couldn’t have asked for competent, Christian & personable office. Thanks to each one of you for making this a pleasant expierence. God Bless
About Dr. Hal Fiser, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1043225527
Education & Certifications
- Veteran's Administration Hospital
- U Hosp
- University of Mississippi
- University of Mississippi
Dr. Fiser has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Port Placements or Replacements and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
