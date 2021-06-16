Dr. Hal Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hal Feldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hal Feldman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Syosset, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Locations
1
Syosset Hospital221 Jericho Tpke, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (516) 496-6500
2
Hal D. Feldman33 Walt Whitman Rd Ste 104, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 423-2642
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Feldman operated on my knee and repaired my ruptured quad tendon. He explained everything well to both my wife and I. His bedside manner was compassionate and I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Hal Feldman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750372173
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- St.Vincents Hospital- Manhattan
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Cornell University
