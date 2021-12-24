Overview

Dr. Hal Cohen, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Biddeford, ME. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Maine Health Care.



Dr. Cohen works at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, ME with other offices in Old Orchard Beach, ME. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.