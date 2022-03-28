Dr. Hal Buch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hal Buch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hal Buch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus and Northern Dutchess Hospital.
Locations
Hal N. Buch, Md, PC117 Marys Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-8146
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had endoscopies and colonoscopies for years with Dr. Buch. I have never had an issue with his skills, knowledge, kindness, and care. He has a busy practice, to me it is an indication of patient satisfaction, and as waiting may be a frustration, it is worth the care. When your procedure is completed, no matter how busy his schedule, he explains your results, and he inquires if you have any questions. He takes the time to discuss any concerns you may have. I am very particular about my medical ‘team’ and would not have the comfort level to have a procedure with any other doctor.
About Dr. Hal Buch, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1780649574
Education & Certifications
- Brown U-Meml Hosp
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.