Dr. Hal Bowers, MD
Dr. Hal Bowers, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Radiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
- Radiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1932195898
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
- Augusta University Medical Center
