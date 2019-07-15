See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Hal Blatman, MD

Pain Management
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hal Blatman, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University (Medical College of Pennsylvania) - M.D..

Dr. Blatman works at Francesco Rotatori, MD in New York, NY with other offices in Blue Ash, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Francesco Rotatori, MD
    20 E 46th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 758-3939
  2. 2
    Richard Ash MD PC
    800A 5th Ave Ste 205, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 758-3200
  3. 3
    Blatman Health and Wellness Center
    10653 Techwoods Cir Ste 101, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 956-3200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Imaging Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Imaging
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 15, 2019
    I have been a patient for over 18 years and am very satisfied with the care I receive.
    Bruce Selnick — Jul 15, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Hal Blatman, MD
    About Dr. Hal Blatman, MD

    • Pain Management
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760529481
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Occupational and Environmental Medicine - University of Cincinnati Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University (Medical College of Pennsylvania) - M.D.
    Board Certifications
    • Integrative Medicine and Occupational Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hal Blatman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blatman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blatman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blatman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Blatman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blatman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blatman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blatman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

