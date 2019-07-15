Dr. Hal Blatman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blatman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hal Blatman, MD
Overview
Dr. Hal Blatman, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University (Medical College of Pennsylvania) - M.D..
Locations
Francesco Rotatori, MD20 E 46th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 758-3939
Richard Ash MD PC800A 5th Ave Ste 205, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 758-3200
Blatman Health and Wellness Center10653 Techwoods Cir Ste 101, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 956-3200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for over 18 years and am very satisfied with the care I receive.
About Dr. Hal Blatman, MD
- Pain Management
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Occupational and Environmental Medicine - University of Cincinnati Hospital
- Drexel University (Medical College of Pennsylvania) - M.D.
- Integrative Medicine and Occupational Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blatman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Blatman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blatman.
