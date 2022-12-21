Dr. Hal Bashein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bashein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hal Bashein, DO
Overview
Dr. Hal Bashein, DO is an Urology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Bashein works at
Locations
1
Hal J Bashein DO PA2051 45th St Ste 203, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 848-8700
2
Jfk Medical Center North Campus2201 45th St, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 848-8700
3
Palm Beach Sports Medcn/Ortho200 Northpoint Pkwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 615-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
One of the nicest and most caring doctor I know, A doctor's doctor. Highly recommended. There aren't enough words to say how great he is.
About Dr. Hal Bashein, DO
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306818083
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bashein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bashein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bashein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bashein has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bashein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bashein speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Bashein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bashein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bashein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bashein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.