Dr. Hal Applebaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hal Applebaum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Dr. Applebaum works at
Locations
Florida Medical Clinic12500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 971-4544
Xiomara Matias Ayala14320 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 971-4544
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Applebaum?
Great visit took the time with me and was very funny which made me feel comfortable. He made me feel as if I have known him for years.
About Dr. Hal Applebaum, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- U Miami Affil Hosps
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Applebaum works at
