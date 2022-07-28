Dr. Hakumat Kakkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hakumat Kakkar, MD
Overview
Dr. Hakumat Kakkar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Christian Medical College and is affiliated with Dundy County Hospital, Perkins County Health Services, Platte Valley Medical Center, Wray Community District Hospital and Yuma District Hospital.
Locations
Neurology2750 Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 440-3216Monday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Amino Kit Lab10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 330, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 782-0599
Lowry Neurology Associates, PC495 Uinta Way Ste 130, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 750-8988
Hospital Affiliations
- Dundy County Hospital
- Perkins County Health Services
- Platte Valley Medical Center
- Wray Community District Hospital
- Yuma District Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kakkar was very thorough with the exam for Parkinsons Disease. He has virtually eliminated my having Parkinsons Disease, and I come back for a third appointment to make sure we haven't missed something. I was more than pleased with my experience with Dr. Kakkar. He is very personable and willing to answer any questions you may have. Regards, Karen Redel
About Dr. Hakumat Kakkar, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center Program
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Christian Medical College
- Neurology and Psychiatry
Dr. Kakkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kakkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kakkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kakkar has seen patients for Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Migraine, and more.
Dr. Kakkar speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakkar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kakkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kakkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.