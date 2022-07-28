Overview

Dr. Hakumat Kakkar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Christian Medical College and is affiliated with Dundy County Hospital, Perkins County Health Services, Platte Valley Medical Center, Wray Community District Hospital and Yuma District Hospital.



Dr. Kakkar works at Boulder Medical Center in Boulder, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO and Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.