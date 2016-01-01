Overview

Dr. Hakop Mkhsyan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Mkhsyan works at Gev-Arth Medical Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.